Looking ahead: City hosting open house for newly redesigned street

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After months of construction, the City of Rochester is hosting an open house on Thursday for the public to see the redesigned 4th ST SW.

The road is repaved and more parking meters are added for drivers.

The design also adds more safety features for bikers and pedestrians.

It has bright green, protected bike lanes. The road has a green bike lane, then a 3 ft. buffer, then parked cars, then traffic, so cyclists are not riding directly alongside cars.

Barbara Beck is part of the bike advocacy group We Bike Rochester and said this street is a big step for the city in transforming how people commute.

"This is fantastic. We really need to make the streets safer for bicyclists," she said.

People can check out the new road from 3-7pm on Thursday, August 29. People can try the bike lanes and even get the chance to win a bike.

For more information on the project, click here.