ROCHESTER, Minn. - After months of construction, the City of Rochester is hosting an open house on Thursday for the public to see the redesigned 4th ST SW.
The road is repaved and more parking meters are added for drivers.
The design also adds more safety features for bikers and pedestrians.
It has bright green, protected bike lanes. The road has a green bike lane, then a 3 ft. buffer, then parked cars, then traffic, so cyclists are not riding directly alongside cars.
Barbara Beck is part of the bike advocacy group We Bike Rochester and said this street is a big step for the city in transforming how people commute.
"This is fantastic. We really need to make the streets safer for bicyclists," she said.
People can check out the new road from 3-7pm on Thursday, August 29. People can try the bike lanes and even get the chance to win a bike.
For more information on the project, click here.
Related Content
- Looking ahead: City hosting open house for newly redesigned street
- MNDOT hosts open house
- Looking ahead: program for youth with disabilities hosts open house today
- Steelers fan receives newly signed Roethlisberger football
- Mason City Housing Authority opens new location
- Looking ahead: Open House #3 for North Broadway Reconstruction Project
- MnDOT hosts open house on Highway 14 project
- Looking ahead: Community meeting about affordable housing
- Water valve replacement closing Mason City street
- Gas leak closes Mason City street