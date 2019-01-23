Looking ahead: City Council talks safety in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City is looking into making changes to the way police patrol downtown Rochester during key times of the nightlife scene.

Councilmembers Mark Bilderback, Randy Staver, and Michael Wojik are behind the council-initiated action, that aims to keep downtown Rochester safe as more people move to town and it becomes a more active scene.

On Wednesday, the Council is simply asking city administration to look into how feasible the increase in patrolling would be for Rochester.

Specifically, city administration is looking into what’s called the “Fargo” model, where if people were causing problems in the downtown area, officers would be able to track where they were last served alcohol.

John Krusel is one of the two retail shops on 3rd St. and has owned that retail shop for 41 years. He’s pleased the city is taking action but says it’s long overdue.

“We are tired of being taken advantage of by having to pick up, clean up vomit, glasses, straws. There are people in the alleys that defecate. There is a lack of oversight,” He said.

But more policing comes with a price.

The city is looking into upping the cost of liquor licenses to area bars. That money would then go into paying for the extra policing.

Since the conversation is in such infant phases, there is no word yet on how much liquor licenses would go up.

The Rochester city council meeting is on Wednesday at 7pm in the Council Chambers.