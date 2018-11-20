Clear

Looking ahead: Candlelight vigil honors transgender victims of violence

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 22 transgender people have been killed by violence in 2018.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members are invited to the Rochester Public Library on Tuesday evening to remember transgender people who died because of who they are. 

Mallory Heath is a member of the transgender community in Rochester and said this event is important since today's climate still is not safe for transgender people. 

"It's important to have this event...because it's still happening...because transgender people are still being murdered for who they are," she said. "Hearing the names, seeing the faces, it makes it real, that this is a real thing that is still happening."

According to the Human Rights Campaign, only 16 states and the District of Columbia have laws that address hate or bias against transgender people. 

The community continues to face uphill battles in legislation. The latest from this past October when President Trump proposed changing the language in federal documents to have a binary understanding of sex. President Trump also proposed banning transgender people from participating in the military in March. 

"Minority groups get to not be minority groups when the majority groups start standing for them," Heath said. 

The candlelight vigil is at the Rochester Public Library starting at 6:30pm. 

