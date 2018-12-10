Looking Ahead: Eyota makes effort to keep city’s only grocery store open

EYOTA, Minn. – The Eyota Market is the only grocery store in the town. The family of the owner who died years ago needs to close the estate, leaving the store with an uncertain future.

“It's a big part of our community, having that option to get local food rather than drive in and out of Rochester saves everybody a lot of time,” Tyrel Clark, Mayor of Eyota, said.

That’s why the city is making an effort to keep the market open. It’s hosting a meeting where community members can share ideas, input, or even financial donations to help save the store.

“If your input is words, or ideas, rather than financial, we need that,” Clark said. “Because part of this is financial, we need ownership. But at the same time a big part of this is working on the background stuff and being that community support we need to succeed.”

Clark described the market as more than a place for food, but a community establishment where area teens can work and people can gather.

If the Eyota Market stays open it will not be run by the City but will be a private business. The City is simply hosting the meeting to help facilitate the conversation and process of keeping the store. It’s looking into options like using an investment group or having the market run as a cooperative.

People interested in giving input can attend the meeting Monday, December 10 at the Eyota American legion. The meeting is scheduled from 6-7pm.