'Look Before You Lock' initiative helps keep kids safe from heatstroke

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On incredibly hot days the Rochester Fire Department has a message for all drivers to keep kids and families safe.

The department says it's good to remember the "Look Before You Lock" initiative. It's simple - you just make sure to check the backseat of a vehicle before you lock it up.

According to the National Safety Council nearly 40 children die on average from heatstroke in a car each year.

The Rochester Fire Department says on a day like Wednesday's heat wave where temperatures are climbing into the mid-nineties it can take less than 10 minutes for a car to heat up to 120-130 degrees.

Motor operator Ben Davis explained, "That's very warm especially for children whose bodies, depending on the size of the child, they heat up three to five times faster than adults because of the low blood volume and the size of their organs."

The department also says people should keep their cars locked even when they're parked at home so kids don't try and play in the vehicle and end up trapping themselves.

People may be tempted to leave their kids in the car so they're not exposed to COVID-19 however the department says you have to take them with you just make sure they wear a mask unless they're under the age of two.