Longtime name in health in North Iowa retiring

MASON CITY, Iowa - A longtime leader in health care is retiring in North Iowa.

After announcing his plans to retire last May, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Ron Osterholm's last day is this Friday.

When he started in 1988, he was in charge of improving environmental conditions in the county. Back then, the department didn't even exist yet. Under his watch, the department was established, and grew into its current form by expanding into different programs like food quality and inspection, diabetes prevention, and even some home care services. In addition, the department was declared 'Public Health Ready' in the late 1990s, and last year, received accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board.

When asked what moment would define his career, he says it's hard to choose just one.

"To single one thing out, it'd be too difficult because we have had a really good run of success. But we have really good staff here. This health department is equipped with some really great skilled staff."

There is a plan to name a successor, but those details are not being revealed just yet.

"I was not involved, the Board of Health was. But they made their selection, it was an internal selection, a good selection. Right now, we're in the transitional stage, and I think it's gone very well."