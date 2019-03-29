Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Longtime name in health in North Iowa retiring

After just a little over 30 years of serving as Director of the Cerro Gordo Co. Dept. of Public Health, Ron Osterholm is stepping down

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A longtime leader in health care is retiring in North Iowa.

After announcing his plans to retire last May, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Ron Osterholm's last day is this Friday.

When he started in 1988, he was in charge of improving environmental conditions in the county. Back then, the department didn't even exist yet. Under his watch, the department was established, and grew into its current form by expanding into different programs like food quality and inspection, diabetes prevention, and even some home care services. In addition, the department was declared 'Public Health Ready' in the late 1990s, and last year, received accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. 

When asked what moment would define his career, he says it's hard to choose just one.

"To single one thing out, it'd be too difficult because we have had a really good run of success. But we have really good staff here. This health department is equipped with some really great skilled staff."

There is a plan to name a successor, but those details are not being revealed just yet.

"I was not involved, the Board of Health was. But they made their selection, it was an internal selection, a good selection. Right now, we're in the transitional stage, and I think it's gone very well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Cooling down heading into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins fans have high hopes on Opening Day

Image

Can redemption confusion

Image

Highlights: North Iowa vs Lewiston Auburn in the Fraser Cup

Image

Forfeiture bills

Image

Housing opportunities

Image

Facebook banning white nationalists

Image

Neighborhood awarded two grants

Image

Neighborhood wins grants for new signage and trees

Image

Dodgeball for a Cause

Image

Death investigation involving Rochester Police Department

Community Events