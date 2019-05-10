Clear

Longtime meat department manager calls it a career

After 50 years of cutting meat and serving it up for many area functions, Larry Hagen is retiring from Britt Food Center

Posted: May. 10, 2019 12:11 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BRITT, Iowa - After 50 years of service, a butcher is putting down the cleaver.

Larry Hagen has been with the meat department at Britt Food Center since 1969, two years after he returned home from a stint in Vietnam. In those 50 years, he's provided different cuts of meat to many area events, so much so that people will come from as far away as Forest City to get his ground beef and the popular Hawkeye Delight, a pork tenderloin wrapped in bacon, similar to a filet mignon.

The store itself has undergone a few ownership changes over the years, but Hagen says it didn't really affect the meat counter side of things.

"There were some changes. Everybody that came in had some different ideas, made some minor changes. But not a whole lot you could change in the meat department."

The one thing he will miss is the people.

"It's fun to meet different people all the tim, when they come in and visit with them, have them order, get them what they want. Every day is different."

Hagen plans to take it easy in retirement, including spending more time with family. His last day is Friday.

