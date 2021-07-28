Longtime educator killed in Rochester crash remembered for 'very contagious smile'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman killed Tuesday in a crash is being remembered as a longtime educator with a "very contagious smile."

Stacey York, 63, died in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Rochester.

Her former employer, Rochester Community and Technical College said York was an Early Childhood Care and Education Program Leader/Instructor.

"Stacey has been with RCTC for 14 years, and anyone that worked with her knew she had a very contagious smile. She will truly be missed by many, including the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Please keep the entire York family in your thoughts and prayers," RCTC said on social media.