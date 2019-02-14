Longtime Mason City furniture store says it is closing

MASON CITY, Iowa - A longtime Mason City furniture store is closing its doors.
McGregors posted a sign outside its store Thursday morning saying “store closing. Sale.”
According to its website, McGregors has locations in Mason City, Marshalltown, Coralville, Ottumwa and Waterloo.
KIMT has reached out to the McGregors corporate office for more information. We have more information as it becomes available.
