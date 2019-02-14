Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Longtime Mason City furniture store says it is closing

McGregors posted a sign outside its store Thursday morning saying “store closing.”

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 12:22 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 12:26 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A longtime Mason City furniture store is closing its doors.
McGregors posted a sign outside its store Thursday morning saying “store closing. Sale.”

According to its website, McGregors has locations in Mason City, Marshalltown, Coralville, Ottumwa and Waterloo.
KIMT has reached out to the McGregors corporate office for more information. We have more information as it becomes available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking more wind, cold, and blowing snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage storms to third at state duals

Image

Tracking blowing snow for Valentine's Day

Image

Original Freedom Writer Gives Hope

Image

Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

Image

Dinner for teachers

Image

Working group on homelessness

Image

Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

Image

Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Image

What happens after you get stranded?

Image

Preventing the spread of norovious

Community Events