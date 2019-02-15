Clear
Longtime Mason City furniture store closing up shop

McGregor's Furniture & Mattress closing its doors in Mason City after 56 years

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - A long time furniture retailer in Mason City is closing up shop for good.

McGregor's Furniture & Mattress will be closing their Mason City store after 56 years. Their other four stores across the state of Iowa, including Waterloo, Ottumwa, Coralville and Marshalltown, will remain open.

James Tanney of Southside Furniture & Appliance has been an employee at the store for about 8 years. With changing consumer habits and the rise of online and larger big box retailers, he's noted that the area isn't able to support as many furniture stores as before.

"You can only have so many furniture stores here. It's always good to have an option to go here, go there, but with the amount of people that we have in town, there's not much room for newer businesses to come up, so a lot of older businesses going down."

While Southside primarily sells used furniture, he's hopeful some of McGregor's customer base will make a visit to his store.

"The amount of people that were customers that used to go to McGregor's, a lot of their old customers may not be happy with Ashley. They may find another company they may want to go to and it may be us."

A going out of business sale begins Saturday at McGregor's.

We reached out to McGregor's for a comment, but the company has not yet returned our calls.

