ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Longtime Century and Mayo head baseball coach Keith Kangas passed away at the age of 62 Monday. Kangas was the first head coach in Panther history, guiding the team from 1997 to 2013. He led the team to its first ever state championship in 2003.
Related Content
- Longtime Century coach Keith Kangas dead at 62
- Longtime Vikings assistant coach John Michels dies
- SAW: Century's Gavin Gunderson
- Congressman Keith Ellison Campaigns in Rochester
- Man, 62, facing criminal sexual conduct charges in southern MN
- Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall
- Century vs Austin basketball highlights 1-5-19
- Lawyer says Keith Ellison abuse claim is 'unsubstantiated"
- Filing: Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison says ex-wife abused him
- Longtime Iowa sportscaster killed as rain swamps Des Moines
Scroll for more content...