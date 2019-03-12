Clear
Longtime Century coach Keith Kangas dead at 62

The former Mayo and Century coach led the Panthers to a state title in 2003.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:37 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 7:54 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Longtime Century and Mayo head baseball coach Keith Kangas passed away at the age of 62 Monday. Kangas was the first head coach in Panther history, guiding the team from 1997 to 2013. He led the team to its first ever state championship in 2003. 

