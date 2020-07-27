Longfellow Elementary students are heading back to school, getting 'face-to-face connection'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While Rochester Public Schools is waiting for the state's announcement about the upcoming school year, one school is already prepared to welcome back students. Longfellow Elementary is starting school on Monday, but of course, it will look different than normal.

Principal, Amy Adams said teachers have been connecting with families in one on one conferences to talk about any concerns or questions they may have. The school will begin with a hybrid model, so half of the student body will come Monday and Tuesday and the other half will be there on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a distance learning day for everyone.

Adams said most of the time, the kids will be in their own classroom to limit that exposure. Teachers and students will be wearing masks, there's added staff to deep clean the high touch areas and the dismissal time will be changed to allow for social distancing. Adams explained it's important to start the school year off right and she's glad there is a way to do so safely.

"When students are here in person, they get to have great breakfast and great lunch, they get to play with their friends and work through the learning together too," said Adams. "So that's a piece that we're missing, so we're really looking forward to being able to have the opportunity to do that in a safe manner."

Adams explained while adapting to distance learning has been great and it works better for some students, having in-person class can be more beneficial to others.

"What one of the challenges with distance learning for some of our students was they really had a difficult time feeling connected," Adams said. "They really miss that face-to-face connection, the resources that they can have access to when they come to school and the person to person learning just really helps them to grow and learn and to stay feeling positive about their learning as well." Adams said parents have the option of having their children just do distance learning and about 40 to 45 students are doing that. So that leaves the classrooms with only about 8 to 10 students in it, which is plenty of space to keep their distance.

This hybrid model will be in place at Longfellow Elementary for the first two weeks, then they'll follow along with what Governor Walz decides.