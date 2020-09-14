Long-time DMC leader is stepping down

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The executive director of the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency is stepping down.

Lisa Clarke announced Monday she would be retiring effecting January 4, 2021. Clarke has lead Minnesota’s largest public-private economic development partnership since 2014.

“Lisa has been the foremost champion for the DMC initiative,” says DMC EDA Board President Jeff Bolton. “Through her leadership and enthusiastic collaboration with business partners, legislators, developers and entrepreneurs, DMC has made great progress on its 20-year journey to realize Rochester’s full potential as an economic engine for the region and state. Although we will miss her daily involvement, we are pleased that she will continue as an ambassador for DMC and the city.”

Patrick Seeb, DMC director, economic development and placemaking, has been appointed by the DMC EDA Board to succeed Clarke. A search will be conducted to fill Seeb’s current position.