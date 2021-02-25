Long-term care facility advocates for those 65 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While Gov.Tim Walz is laying out a plan to get Minnesotans vaccinated this week the work is still underway to get those 65 and older signed up for their shot.

Walz is advocating for 70% of individuals in that age group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before expanding eligibility.

River Bend Assisted Living in Rochester is urging anyone who is able to sign-up saying being able to provide protection against the virus has brought peace of mind to residents and their families.

Director of marketing Kim Holst explained, "We think it's very important especially for seniors in this age group. If they want to start seeing their families again and going out it's something they need to do to protect themselves and their loved ones and anyone out in the community."

The facility has been vaccinating residents and caregivers since January and provided another round of vaccinations just this week. Holst says nearly 100% of its residents have opted to get their COVID-19 shot.