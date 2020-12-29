Long-term care facilities administer COVID-19 vaccine; others still waiting for shipments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Long-term care facilities across Minnesota are receiving and administering the COVID-19 vaccine as other wait on their first shipments.

River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rochester is gearing up to receive it’s first shipment of the Moderna vaccine next week while Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie just go its first shipment Tuesday.

Administrator Joseph Mason says more than 60 staff and residents received the vaccine at the care center, including Mason. He tells KIMT News 3 it was surprisingly painless!

The goal is to vaccinate everyone although Mason says that’s unfortunately not possible at the moment.

He explained, “The one downside of getting the Moderna one is that because of their clinical studies it's not approved for people under 18 and we do have 17-year-old’s working and they're kind of left out to dry.”

River Bend executive director Jon Stene says they’re also planning on vaccinating everyone possible.

Stene says staff are working to get consent forms in preparation for when it receives the vaccine. The facility has more than 80 residents and around 75 staff members. The first shipment will ideally vaccinate all residents.

Both facilities say residents are eager to get their shot in the hopes of seeing their loved ones in-person again.

Stene said, “It's such a big thing for them at this point. It's exciting being part of that for them because they haven't been able to see loved ones for such a long time.”

Mason added, “This is their home and they don't want to be restricted in their home. Most of them aren't scared, they've been through it all. They're very hardy people believe it or not so they just want things to be normal again.”

Stene did say it will be at least a few months before residents can see their loved ones in-person as they wait for a majority of people to get vaccinated at which point the facility will lessen COVID safety precautions.