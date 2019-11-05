Clear
Long prison sentence for Mason City check forger

Accused of forging around two dozen checks.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Using forged checks to buy lottery tickets is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Michael Arthur Rasmussen, 42 of Mason City, has been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars and ordered to pay $5,000.69 in restitution.

Rasmussen pleaded guilty on September 23 to commission of specified unlawful activity, five counts of forgery, and possession of a controlled substance-2nd offense. Authorities say that between January and May, Rasmussen forged about 24 checks, using many to buy lottery tickets, and wrote nearly $1,000 in check on his own closed account.

Rasmussen was arrested in July on an outstanding warrant. Mason City police say he was found with a chewing tobacco tin with methamphetamine inside.

