Long overdue: Osage's Mooberry reacts to state title win

OSAGE, Iowa - This past weekend at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines saw four local North Iowa wrestlers win state titles. After four trips to the tournament, Osage's Spencer Mooberry finally is a champion.

The senior won the 182 lb title in class 2A, defeating previously-unbeaten Adam Ahrendson of Union 6-4. Mooberry came up short in his previous trips to Des Moines, but said he felt on top of the world Saturday.

Growing up, Mooberry went to the state tournament every year. To win it all is a dream come true.

"It was crazy, it was just like everything at once," he said. "I heard my coaches screaming, I heard everybody screaming, the crowd was going crazy. It was just like a crazy.. it's a feeling you'll never get back.

I've been dreaming of that since I was a little kid, right? I used to go down and watch state wreslting every year. I've always dreamed of being a state champion. Lasta year, getting second wasn't ideal, but it drove me."

Spencer will wrestle at North Dakota State.