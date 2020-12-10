Long delayed Iowa sentencing for Albert Lea burglar

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Freeborn County man is finally sentenced for a North Iowa burglary.

Jabar Pedro Morarend, 48 of Albert Lea, was accused in April 2017 of two Worth County burglaries and driving a stolen vehicle. Authorities say he broke into two separate homes on April 5 and April 18 and was arrested on April 18 at the Kum & Go near the Diamond Jo Casino for driving a stolen SUV.

Morarend pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree burglary in December 2017 but never appeared for his sentencing because he was arrested in January 2018 in Freeborn County for 1st degree burglary. He eventually pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary in that case and was sentenced in June 2018 to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 248 days already served.

Morarend was released from Minnesota prison in July and his Iowa sentencing was then rescheduled. A Worth County District Court judge has now ordered Morarend to spend three to five years on supervised probation.