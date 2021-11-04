Long COVID could affect nearly 5% of Minnesotans

State Representative Tina Liebling led a virtual hearing for the House Health Finance and Policy Committee on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The hearing featured presentations from Mayo Clinic and The Department of Health, touching on recent COVID-19 updates.

A dominant topic of conversation was post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASCS) or long COVID.

Mayo Clinic defined long COVID as symptoms that occur in a person after they have recovered.

Long COVID symptoms could last up to four weeks or longer, with some cases ranging up to six months, according to Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare Policy Researcher David Jiang said most COVID survivors could experience long COVID.

"Between 33% to 98% percent of patients who have recovered from the initial COVID-19 infection will experience some persisting symptom or a new symptom lasting longer than four weeks," Jiang said.

Jiang said almost 5% of Minnesotans could get long COVID.

"800,000 Minnesotans have had COVID-19 and most of these patients will recover from the initial illness. That means a conservative estimate of at least 15 million Americans or 250,000 Minnesotans will experience some form of long COVID symptoms," Jiang said.

One of the most common side effects of long COVID is shortness of breath, according to Mayo Clinic.