Lois Riess pleads guilty to murder a second time

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Lois Riess has pleaded guilty to murder a second time.

Riess, 58 of Owatonna, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Dodge County District Court to one count of 1st degree premeditated murder. She was immediately sentenced to life without parole.

Authorities say Riess shot and killed her husband David Riess at their Blooming Prairie home in March 2018. After that murder, Riess led authorities on a nationwide manhunt, eventually killing another woman in Florida before finally being arrested at a resort community in Texas, just 27 miles from the Mexican border.

Riess was returned to Florida to be prosecuted for the fatal shooting of Pamela Hutchinson at a Fort Myers Beach condo. Investigators say Riess killed Hutchinson in order to assume her identity while on the run.

Riess pleaded guilty in Hutchinson’s death and received a life sentence in Florida.