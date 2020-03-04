Lois Riess could soon be facing murder charges in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Court documents have been filed to bring convicted murderer Lois Riess back to Dodge County to stand trial.
Riess, 58, is currently serving life in prison in Florida for the murder of Pamela Hutchinson. Authorities say Riess killed Hutchinson to steal her identity while Riess was on the run after murdering her husband, David Riess, in Blooming Prairie on April 20, 2018.
The documents filed in Dodge County District Court state Lois Riess must be brought to trial within 180 days of being returned to Minnesota, unless the judge rules to postpone the trial, and that she must be returned to Florida when her Dodge County trial ends.
Riess is charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder for the shooting death of her husband.
