Lois Riess charged in Dodge Co. for premeditated murder in death of husband
Lois Riess was indicted Wednesday on one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 11:02 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 11:29 AM

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Lois Riess, the woman jailed in Florida on murder charges for allegedly killing her look-a-like, has now been charged in the death of her husband.

David Riess was 54 when he was shot and killed in March of 2018 in Blooming Prairie.

Lois Riess was indicted Wednesday on one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Authorities long believed Lois Riess, who eluded authorities for weeks, was responsible for her husband’s death before fleeing the state. A nationwide search ensued. 

Riess was seen on March 23, 2018, at a convenience store and casino in Worth County.

Authorities released video showing Riess approaching the store cashier, buying a sandwich and asking for directions south of the state. The store is next to a casino where authorities say Riess spent the day gambling before stopping at the gas station.

It was also on March 23 that David Riess' business partner called authorities to ask them to check on him. The partner said no one at work had seen David Riess in more than two weeks. Authorities found David Riess' body inside his home with multiple gunshots.

Riess was captured in April of 2018 on South Padre Island, Texas, and was taken back to Florida to face charges there for the alleged murder of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida.

Authorities were called to Fort Myers Beach on April 9 and found Hutchinson dead, with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Riess used the same gun to kill her husband and Hutchinson and that she killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.

Riess is awaiting trial in Florida. 

Tracking weaker winds and sunshine before rain chances return.
