Lois Riess, accused of murdering husband in Blooming Prairie, moved to Florida prison

Lois Riess, a Blooming Prairie woman who pled guilty to murdering her look-a-like in Florida and is accused of killing her husband, has been moved to a Florida prison.
Riess was booked into the Florida Women's Reception Center in Ocala, Florida, on Jan. 22.
She entered a guilty plea in December for the murder of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson.
Riess was captured in April of 2018 on South Padre Island, Texas, and was taken back to Florida to face charges there for the murder of Hutchinson.
David Riess, Lois’ husband, was 54 when he was shot and killed in March of 2018 in Blooming Prairie. Authorities said Lois Riess will stand trial in the Minnesota killing.
