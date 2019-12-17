Clear

Lois Riess, Dodge Co. woman accused of 2 murders, in court Tuesday for pretrial conference

Lois Riess, the woman jailed in Florida on murder charges for allegedly killing her look-a-like and has also been charged in the death of her husband, will be in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 8:19 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 8:25 AM

LEE COUNTY, Florida - Lois Riess, the Blooming Prairie woman jailed in Florida on murder charges for allegedly killing her look-a-like and has also been charged in the death of her husband, will be in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Riess was captured in April of 2018 on South Padre Island, Texas, and was taken back to Florida to face charges there for the alleged murder of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida.

You can watch the arrest video here. 

Authorities were called to Fort Myers Beach on April 9, 2018, and found Hutchinson dead, with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Riess used the same gun to kill her husband and Hutchinson and that she killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.

David Riess was 54 when he was shot and killed in March of 2018 in Blooming Prairie.

The State Attorney for the 20th Judicial District in Florida filed notice last year that it intends to seek the death penalty in the 1st-degree murder case against Riess. 

Riess has pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, theft and criminal use of personal information of a dead person for the charges in Florida. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking a midweek cool down before much warmer air arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drug Deactivation bags

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sustainability Pledge

Image

RCTC wrestling exceeding expectations

Image

Sustainability pledge

Image

Will Mason City move conferences?

Image

Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Community Events