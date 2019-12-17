Lois Riess, Dodge Co. woman accused of 2 murders, in court Tuesday for pretrial conference

LEE COUNTY, Florida - Lois Riess, the Blooming Prairie woman jailed in Florida on murder charges for allegedly killing her look-a-like and has also been charged in the death of her husband, will be in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Riess was captured in April of 2018 on South Padre Island, Texas, and was taken back to Florida to face charges there for the alleged murder of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida.

You can watch the arrest video here.

Authorities were called to Fort Myers Beach on April 9, 2018, and found Hutchinson dead, with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Riess used the same gun to kill her husband and Hutchinson and that she killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.

David Riess was 54 when he was shot and killed in March of 2018 in Blooming Prairie.

The State Attorney for the 20th Judicial District in Florida filed notice last year that it intends to seek the death penalty in the 1st-degree murder case against Riess.

Riess has pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, theft and criminal use of personal information of a dead person for the charges in Florida.