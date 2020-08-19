Logic of English is hosting virtual conversations for parents and teachers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're a teacher or a parent turned teacher because of distance learning and are feeling overwhelmed, you're not alone. There's some events taking place where you can share your thoughts with people going through the same thing.

Through the Rochester non-profit Logic of English, teachers can virtually brainstorm with each other on Wednesday and then on Thursday, parents can do the same thing. It's an organization that teaches reading and spelling curriculum to students, parents and teachers. Prior to the pandemic, founder Denise Eide, said they had a printed curriculum, but because they know reading needs to be easily accessible to everyone, they have now started online services.

The curriculum and training specialist, Christy Jones, said these conversations will be the first time everyone will be able to talk with each other and staff with the organization. She explained they'll be going through what the online course looks like and offering suggestions on how to create activities that will engage the students while they're at home. "We're really hoping to just bring people from all over. From all different environments that they'll be teaching in this year and just kind of talk about what's going to be different, what's going to be the same, how can we make this work the best way for as many kids as possible," Jones said. "We really want to reach all kids."

Kim Wright is with home school support and she said they've had a huge increase of parents calling in to ask for support or with questions about teaching from home. She said it's her job to walk them through this transition and provide them with the tools to make it as easy and stress free as possible. "Worldwide, we've found ourselves in a very stressful situation and I feel like parents are now taking on more things than they expected to take on," Wright said. "Because of that and this stressful time, I think that they're just looking for answers about how they can help their children in the best way possible."

The teacher virtual conversation is happening Wednesday, starting at 6 and the parent conversation is Thursday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. They're expecting to do more this fall.