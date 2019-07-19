Logging accident kills man in northeast Iowa

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed by a logging accident in northeast Iowa.
First responders were sent around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday to the worksite about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the Mississippi River in the southeast corner of Clayton County.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jason Steger, of Greeley, was struck by a falling tree that had been knocked over by a log that was being moved. Steger was pronounced dead at the scene. He worked for Kendrick Forest Products, which is based in Edgewood.
Work safety authorities have been notified.
