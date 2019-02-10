CHARLES CITY, Iowa – You might remember the story of Logan Luft, a teenager from Charles City who passed away in a tragic ATV accident. The teen had discussed organ donation with his mother and later decided to become an organ donor.

“We were able to present Logan’s story, talk about who he was, tell what happened, and then explain our affiliation with organ donation,” said Wendy Luft, Logan’s mother.

Wendy Luft is talking about the proposed bill called “Logan’s Law.” It is a law that would allow individuals who become licensed hunters and fishermen to become a registered organ donor with those licenses. It is an idea stemming from her husband.

“Lenny came up with an idea that he wanted to develop a law that would allow Iowans when they get their hunting and fishing licenses, to designate that they want to be an organ donor,” said Luft. “Something similar had happened last year in Minnesota, so after he had heard that story and knew what an outdoorsman Logan was, he decided that’s something we want to do for Logan.”

The Lufts aren’t the only ones putting the work in. They’ve had assistance from State Representative, Todd Prichard, and Iowa Senator, Waylon Brown. Now, they’re bracing themselves for the hurdles ahead.

“We’re going to have some challenges when we get over to the house. The Senate has been super, super supportive but we’re going to have some challenges when we get over to the other side,” said Luft. “Everybody I’ve ever talked to has been so incredibly supportive that to have some opposition – I didn’t expect that.”

This past week, the bill was presented to the sub-committee at the state capitol. Now the final step is to go back to Des Moines a week from Wednesday with a group of Logan’s classmates to lobby for him.

“On February 20th, we’re asking his classmates and anybody else that wants to support organ donation to come down to the capitol with us and be able to lobby on behalf of organ donation.

It just so happens, that is Iowa Donor Day.