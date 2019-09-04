'Logan's Law' allows organ donors to register on hunting, fishing licenses in Iowa

KIMT NEWS 3 - Wednesday marked the launch of a new registry for Iowans willing to save a life through organ donation.

Outdoor enthusiasts can now register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor when they get a hunting or fishing license.

It's called "Logan's Law." It's in honor of Logan Luft, a 15-year-old from Charles City who died in an ATV accident back in 2017.

He was able to save many lives by becoming an organ donor after his accident.

The idea came from his dad and other relatives, after seeing organ donor stickers on hunting and fishing licenses in Minnesota.

In addition to the new way to register, the law also requires donation education to be included in all hunter education courses.

Wendy Luft, Logan's mom, tells KIMT News 3 that she's excited to see the results and quantify the change in donor registration. She says if this helps just one family, it's made a difference.

