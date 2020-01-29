Logan Luft's legacy still being felt with nearly 1,000 names added to Iowa donor registry

Just how big of an impact has Logan Luft had on the state of Iowa?

In new data released Wednesday, Logan’s Law has helped add nearly 1,000 new names to Iowa’s donor registry since September of 2019.

That’s when the Iowa DNR began allowing people to register as donors when getting a hunting, fishing or fur harvester license.

Logan’s Law is named after Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who passed away in 2017 and became a donor.

The Iowa Donor Network said for the second year in a row, a record number of Iowans have taken part in organ donation.

“In total, 92 deceased organ donors in the state of Iowa generously gave 290 organs for transplant. IDN worked closely with our healthcare partners across the state to maximize donation opportunities. The number of Iowa organ donors in 2019 surpasses the previous record, set in 2018, by 24%. The number of organs transplanted surpasses the 2018 record by 16%. Thousands more lives across the country were enhanced by the generous gifts of 929 tissue donors. A single tissue donor can enhance 50-300 lives. In January of 2019, IDN became the sole communication center for the Iowa Lion’s Eye Bank, facilitating 936 cornea recoveries throughout the year,” the donor network said.