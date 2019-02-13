Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lockdown at Owatonna High School possibly connected to racist comments

Police called about commotion involving many students.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OWATONNA, Minn. – A disturbance involving a large group of students and possible racism led to a lockdown Monday at Owatonna High School.

Police say they were called to the school for a reported fight around 11:47 am. The Minnesota State Patrol and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Law enforcement says students were seen shouting and being disruptive in the school’s commons area and gymnasium. A lockdown was ordered by school staff but Owatonna police say not all students were cooperative.

The Owatonna Police Department says one juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a member of law enforcement. A second juvenile was taken into custody for obstructing the legal process. A third juvenile was also cited and released for trespassing. All three cases remain under investigation.

Police say there are no reports of any injuries to students and they are not aware of any fights that took place between students.

Authorities say initial reports are the disturbance may have been connected to racists comments posted on social media by white students toward black students. Those social media posts are being investigated as well.

Owatonna police say a report on social media of weapons being involved in Monday’s incident was incorrect.

Gold Cross paramedics also responded to the high school for medical emergencies not related to any physical assault.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events