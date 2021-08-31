Brief lockdown at Albert Lea High School over intruder

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was locked down Tuesday morning after an adult male entered the school and refused to leave.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk says the man entered the school around 8:30 am, when the doors were open for kids arriving for class. Dr. Funk says the man was stopped by a hall monitor and said he wanted to talk to school staff.

The man was taken to the high school principal's office and Dr. Funk says when the man refused to leave, police were called and officers escorted the man out of the building.

Dr. Funk says the whole situation lasted only five to seven minutes.