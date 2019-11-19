LYLE, Minn. – Lyle Public School was placed into soft lockdown Tuesday.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it was a precautionary measure while they were executing a warrant in town and did not want any of the students to wind up in harm’s way.
No other details on the incident are available.
Related Content
- Lockdown Tuesday at Mower County school
- UPDATE: "Soft lockdown" over in southern Mower County
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Man arrested after school lockdowns
- Mower County dentist office visits schools
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- School lockdown protocols change over time
- Guilty plea in North Butler school lockdown
- Big donation for Mower County United Way
- Truck hits tree in Mower County
Scroll for more content...