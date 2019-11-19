Clear
Lockdown Tuesday at Mower County school

Sheriff's Office says it was a precaution while executing a warrant.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LYLE, Minn. – Lyle Public School was placed into soft lockdown Tuesday.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it was a precautionary measure while they were executing a warrant in town and did not want any of the students to wind up in harm’s way.

No other details on the incident are available.

Community Events