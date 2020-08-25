Locals speaking out on going back to school during the pandemic

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - As students get back to the books for the new school year, we're learning one school staff member from Clear Lake Community School District has tested positive for coronavirus.

There are very few details about the positive test. The district released the information to parents and staff on Monday.

The person who tested positive is at home and self-isolating. Still the news is unnerving for parents and students starting a new school year.

"I just don't like it. Because I don't want to get corona," said Harper Geitzenauer, who starts 3rd grade in Clear Lake on Wednesday. While she's as aware of COVID-19 as an 8-year-old can be, she's far from worried. Instead, she's anxious to see everyone she's missed over the long summer.

"My teachers and my friends and just going back to school in a normal life," she said.

Justin Asche's kids go to school in Garner. He tells me he's not too concerned about COVID-19 spreading in our classrooms.

"I think that will probably be a potential, but I also think there's been quite a few people that have been in the mix the whole time and so I don't know how much of an explosion there will be. Especially in this area where we're quite free and opened up, which is nice," said Asche.

Just to be on the safe side, Asche is practicing healthy habits with his family to keep the virus at bay.

"I guess we've even buffered that. Making sure we're taking our vitamins, getting good sleep and just being proactive instead of just responsive."

His daughter Trinity barely started school in Garner. She says there's a lot to get used to.

"I'm thinking it's fun but a lot of work because we're all in different grades and all in different halls," she said.

Her dad is glad to see the kids going back. He hopes the return of routine will be good for his children.

"This was the final piece and in all of our communities, adults went back to work. We had different industries just going back seasonally. The kids were that remaining factor and this is their final, their world is somewhat back to normal as it can be."

Local and state health officials are going to be notivying anyone who has come in contact with the employee from the Clear Lake district.