Locals play billiards to keep warm.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Bitter cold temperatures and harsh winds won’t seem to go away, making people find creative ways to stay entertained.

“The weather tonight has been horrible yet there’s 40 or 50 people here playing the game,” Russell Arends told KIMT.

The game that he is talking about – “Pocket billiards, certainly,” Arends said. “It’s a nine ball event and all the people here love to play pool.”

He conceded his drive in from Clear Lake was not a pleasant one, but that wasn’t enough to stop him.

“How was your drive over?” KIMT News 3’s Kaleb Gillock asked. “Awful, absolutely awful,” Arends replied. “But, I wanted to be here so I am.”

The weather was simply no match for the passion these players share for the game of pool.

“I love pool, I play pool all the time, and it’s something I really have a passion for,” said Joe Gamache. “When he (John Stich) said he was coming here it was kind of a no-brainer; great tables, great people, good competition – I mean you can’t ask for more.”

Gamache is referring to Stich, the tournament’s director and promoter, whom he views as a class act.

“John Stich runs some of the best tournaments so if you’re a pool player, come on out.”

Arends says it is nice to have a place for the pool community to get together and stay out of the cold.

“It’s really good actually because pocket billiards – that’s a small community and having a place here in Mason City where promoter John Stich comes in and puts on a good event, it’s great. I hope to see more of it.”

The event continues on Friday with Scotch Doubles and Eight Ball on Saturday. For more information, click here.