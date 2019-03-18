Locals looking to help flood victims

MASON CITY, Iowa- Locals are gearing up to help flood victims in Western Iowa and Nebraska. Captain Kenyon Civels with the Salvation Army is on standby waiting to see if he will be needed to help those hit the hardest by the historic flooding.

“When the cantina is serving food or delivering cleanup kits I would be one of the people who would go around and see how people are doing emotionally and spiritually,” he said.

While Civels waits, Amber Boyden of Mason City is filling up her living room with donations.

“We have everything from clothes, food, soap and other toiletries,” she said.

Boyden has relatives in the Omaha area and after seeing pictures and videos she knew they needed her help.

“I would be absolutely devastated to be in that situation,” she said. “Having absolutely nothing, not knowing if you still have a home or if it has been washed away, it’s scary.”

Despite the heartfelt donations Civels said the sad reality is some of those hit the hardest by the floods will not have a place to put the generous gifts.

“Even if it is brand new materials, clothes etc, if you are displaced you have nowhere to put those things,” he said. “For some of those folks their entire livelihood is ruined.

Even still, Boyden said making the trip is something she needs to do.

“If there is a kid who doesn’t have diapers or a family that doesn’t have food at least I can help them,” she said. “Everything else would be donated to the Salvation Army or Goodwill.”

Boyden is set to make her venture this Saturday.