Locals gear up for motocross in Millville

MILLVILLE, Minn. - “If it was as hot as it is today (tomorrow), I think we’d all be passing out.”

There’s no doubt about it. I t was a scorcher at the Spring Creek Motocross Park with fans beating the heat every way possible.

It takes more than a hot day to keep motocross racers off the course. After all, these are the people who live by the motto, “go as fast as you can until you see God. Wait three seconds, then brake.” For a handful of such riders, this competition is a chance to ride in front of familiar fans.

“I grew up racing here so it’s really cool to come back,” said Rochester native, Henry Miller. “(I) basically grew up racing at this track. How many kids get to do that? It’s really cool that I have all these people here that supports me. All of these fans – a lot more than a normal person.”

For hometown riders including Miller and Alex Martin, coming home to ride on this track has advantages.

“I definitely spent a lot of time here growing up on the track and know the lines,” said Martin. “I know how the track develops and even just having the atmosphere of the crowd and everyone supporting you. There’s a lot of people cheering alongside the course when you’re racing so that definitely gives you a little mental boost as well.”

To the uninitiated, a track ravaged by rain wouldn’t appear o be what racers want. Miller debunks that theory.

“There’s more moisture in it so they don’t have to worry about it getting dry. It’s going to allow more lines, more ruts, bumps, all that. It’s going to bring out the real motocross and it’s going to make for a tough track.”

While it takes a lot of practice to be good out on the course, it takes just as much work to be physically prepared for each event.

“Our sport is physically demanding for sure,” said Martin. “We do a lot of running, cycling, gym, and rowing. It’s a lot of cardio, lifting weights, but obviously, the most important thing is the seat time on the dirt bike. We’re putting three to four hours a week minimum on the dirt bike.”