Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Names released in officer involved shooting Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Locals enjoy unseasonable temperatures

Mason City sees record-high temperature.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Friday afternoon, much of the KIMT viewing area experienced record warm temperatures.

This allowed Cerro Gordo county residents to finally enjoy some time in the sunshine at East Park, such as fishing in in the Winnebago River.

“I’m out here catching some walleye (fish),” said Tony Anderson. “I didn’t think I’d be doing this in January.

Others simply wanted to take a casual stroll through the park with their four-legged companions to get out of the house for a while.

“We’re out and about just having fun,” said Paul Reich. “I just thought I’d get her (his Chihuahua) out because she doesn’t like the cold weather. It feel nice – can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Mason City experienced a record-high temperature of 47-degrees, breaking the previous record from 2007. Rochester didn’t quite break the record-high 43-degrees in 2007, maxing out at 40 this afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Staying Safe from Online Predators

Image

Mayo Closing Two Clinics

Image

Preventing Cancer in Firefighters

Image

Community Wants Answers After Shooting

Image

New 'E-gaming' club at Osage High School

Image

Enjoying the unseasonably warm temps

Community Events