Locals enjoy the great outdoors to fill the void of sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Just because there are no sports in sight right now doesn’t mean you have to stay on the sofa eating bon bons. We’re finding out how locals are coping with being cooped up inside.

“It’s a beautiful day. I just got it (a bike) tuned up a little bit myself. Got a little grease off and new oil on it and ready to go,” Linda Wieser said.

If you went to the Douglas Trail at any point throughout the day on Tuesday, you would have found dozens of people like Wieser riding their bikes, rollerblading, or just enjoying a walk as Patricia McGrath did after getting some spring cleaning done.

“It’s a gorgeous day out so we thought we needed a walk,” McGrath said.

Even good boys like a dog named Bo enjoyed the casual afternoon stroll. He declined to comment so he could get back to his walk. McGrath, his owner, says she couldn’t pass up the chance to get outdoors with friends while maintaining her social distance.

“We wanted to walk maybe four or five miles just to get out of the house. We’ve been working hard. She’s a nurse and I’m a teacher so we’re do for a break here.”

Wieser says that it is important to take advantage of beautiful days like Tuesday, stressing the importance of exercise.

“Just to have movement,” she said. “Especially now with the quarantine going on, movement exercise of whatever type is so, so important.”

She admits she’s not much for the typical ball and stick type of sports, but she’s game for anything that gets her a little bit of exercise and that we could use this time of no sports to better our own physical health.

“I think all of us need to do more and more physical exercise and I know a lot of people who are upset about not being able to watch sports these days. Maybe it’s an invitational place to get out and move themselves,” Wieser shrugged.

Perhaps the best part of it all is the possibility of running into an old friend or two along the way.

“You find people you know you haven’t seen for a while and you get to have a little visit at the six-foot distance,” Wieser laughed.