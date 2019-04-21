Locally-owned consignment store expanding

ROCHESTER, Minn. – From Shopko to Family Dollar, brick and mortar stores around the country seem to be closing.

But there’s one locally-owned franchise of a chain store in the area going against the trend.

Once Upon A Child is moving from Barlow Plaza to a new, bigger location off of 55th St.

Tyler and Allison Rogers bought the struggling Rochester store in October of 2018. When they did, it had about $17,000 of inventory. Today, it has more than tripled that with over $60,000 of inventory.

The consignment store buys and resells clothes, toys and kids’ items all year long.

The Rogers credit much of the success to the Med-city community.

“The support has been overwhelming from our customers,” Tyler said.

“It's everything. Without the support of the community we wouldn't have product to sell or customers to sell to, so it's everything,” Allison said.

The store doesn’t only bring more affordable options to parents but also helps families recycle items rather than throw them away.

In 2018, the entire chain kept about 170 million articles of clothing and toys out of landfills. Clothes that are unsold are donated to charities to be used again.

With Earth Day right around the corner, Once Upon A Child is especially excited to expand its store in Rochester.

“There's been an increased look at how are we, how are we leaving less of a footprint on the earth? And it definitely is good to feel like we're doing our part in that effort,” Allison said.

“I mean keep it clean. I mean the less stuff that goes to a landfill the better, nobody wants that,” Tyler said.

The new location will have a soft opening at 9:30am on Friday, April 19. The grand opening will be at 9:30am on Saturday, April 20. At the grand opening there will be giveaways and customers will receive a free re-usable bag.