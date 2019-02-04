Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Locally-made Super Bowl merchandise: 'Coming out of little Winona, Minnesota'

WinCraft will put together about 50 different products of Super Bowl Champion merchandise for the New England Patriots.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

WINONA, Minn. – The biggest football game of the year is over, but that doesn’t mean the work is done.

WinCraft is a local manufacturer in Winona, Minn., who plays a big part in fans’ bragging rights after the final whistle is blown.

That’s because as soon as the Patriots got their hands on the championship trophy, the team at WinCraft put their hands to work.

“There is a championship so now there is definitely something people are gonna collect and put aside,” Dave Schipper, the vice president of product management at WinCraft, said.

After all is said and done, the Patriots will have about 50 different products of Super Bowl Champion merchandise. That includes anything from lanyards, to koozies, to clocks – which are put together and shipped out ASAP.

One big difference this year is this is the sixth time they’ve won.

“Have they saturated their event because they've won it six times? Yeah, probably a little,” Schipper said. “A lot of fans who love them, a lot of fans hate them. But you know that kind of rivalry really increases the interest in football.”

Workers have seen their fair share of red blue.

“We're Vikings fans,” one woman said. “We'd like to see somebody different.”

Fortunately…

“When you work with this much sports products daily,” Schipper said, “you get over it pretty quick.”

Since the Patriots have won so many times before, WinCraft predicts the manufacturing and shipping of products being done before this week is over.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -13°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -16°
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repair Shops Busy After Extreme Cold

Image

Groundbreaking of multipurpose arena in Mason City

Image

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Image

Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Image

Super Bowl merch rolls out in southern Minnesota

Image

Business returning to normal at Austin Utilities

Image

Denny's closes after pipe bursts

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Dr Oz - Urgent care or the ER?

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Community Events