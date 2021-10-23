Locally grown onions not impacted by salmonella outbreak

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Onions were selling quickly this weekend at Rochester Farmers Markets. Due to a recent salmonella outbreak confirmed by the CDC impacting onions, finding them can be challenging and many people are heading to the farmers market to get the vegetable.

According to Abby Shepler who manages Rochester Farmers Markets, the onions sold there are not impacted by the outbreak because they're grown locally, but there is still an inspection process to ensure they're up to par.

"In order to be a vendor at our farmers market, you must grow what you sell," says Shepler. "We go a step further and do inspections on each of our vendors. We go out to the farm and we take a look at their crops and make sure that what they're bringing to the market is what they themselves are growing."

Mark Timm owns and operates Fairview Farms and sells onions. He does his own inspections to make sure the vegetable is safe to eat.

"We have a deer fence that sets up and keeps wildlife from being able to get into the produce," explains Timm. "Our water gets tested so we know there's no nitrates or anything like that. We do not haul any type of manures that are liquid or anything like that."

Kristin Pearson also sells onions. Just Like Timm, she does her own inspections to make sure it's safe to eat.

"Some of our customers require a food safety plan. Our larger wholesale customers do and so that plan includes scouting the field for animal intrusion and if we find signs of it, we won't harvest that."

Pearson also does a water test on her farm's well every year.

This was the second to last outdoor market of the year for Rochester Farmers Markets. The affected onions were grown in Mexico and distributed by Prosource. Contaminated onions were found in Minnesota and Iowa. The CDC says if you don't know where you got the onions from, throw them out.