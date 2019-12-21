Local wrestlers win big in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Minnesota Christmas Tournament concluded in Rochester Saturday with 42 teams in attendance.
Kasson-Mantorville wrestlers Bennett Berge won the 170 pound class and Patrick Kennedy finished first in the 182 pound category.
