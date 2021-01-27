North Iowa women turns to social media to plan fathers funeral

AUSTIN, Minn- A local woman's Tik Tok video has gone viral. Ashley Clark posted a video a few days ago from her fathers hospital room. Her dad David Slindee has been battling cancer since 2019

“My dads final wish was to have a truckers procession at his funeral that’s they way he wanted to go out," said Clark.

Slindee had been a trucker for 30 plus years. Clark took to social media to share her truckin' father's last wish.

"Tik Tok was just a cool distraction at first,”said Clark. “I’ve seen things happen on tik tok all the time miracles. "

The video has been viewed half a million times. Trucker and long time friend Joe Heck says one reason the video went viral is that truckers look out for each other.

“It gets in your head; it gets in your blood,” said Heck. “It's a lifestyle. His last wish was to be that cargo going to the next level. It's kind of a touching thing, I guess. It’s an honor thing sending him out with dignity in the industry."

The trucker procession starts at 11 am in Austin. The route begins at Highway 218 North just North I-90(stoplight by Applebee’s) . The route will be taking I-90 east to 218 South turning left on County Road 5 then right on 610th Ave then go West on 110th back to Highway 218 South to the Church in Lyle.