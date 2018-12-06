Clear

Local woman steps up for young couple in need

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 6:13 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

ROCKWELL, Iowa- “Everybody started donating various things to this family,” said Amber Boyden of Mason City.
On Wednesday Boyden made her second trip to Rockwell to drop off donations after she heard a call for help over a police scanner for a man who hadn’t eaten in a few days earlier in the week. She made a post on Facebook and started collecting donations: food, toiletries, TV’s, a bed etc.
“My mother always said make sure you do one good deed a day,” Boyden said.
When she began this effort she didn’t know what to expect. When she arrived initially she said the young couple was sleeping on the floor and didn’t have any food. That’s when the donations started pouring in.
The town hosted a donation site where people had dropped off all the donations in a garage,” said Boyden. “They took the donations to the couple and they were ecstatic.”
Bag after bag, box after box, all the donations bringing a smile to Michael Jondal and his girlfriend.
“There was a lot of things I didn’t know what to say,” Jondal said.
But his smile said enough for Boyden.
“I love doing things for other people,” she said. :I can’t give a whole lot because we don’t have a lot to offer, but I can usually find a way to help.”
Boyden will again be collecting donations Friday at the Walmart gas station in Mason City.

