Local veterans react to President Biden pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan

KIMT NEWS 3.- President Joe Biden announced today that he will be pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan, come the end of the summer. Troops have been fighting there for almost 20 years and started nearly a month after the September 11th Attacks.

The decision comes a week after they exited Bagram Airfield, the United States' largest base in Afghanistan.

Biden made the decision because he feels there is nothing more the U.S. can do for them after almost two decades of war.

KIMT News 3 spoke with veterans like Jeffrey Van Calder, who is all for the president's decision but has some concerns.

"I'm always excited to see the end of active conflict but I'm afraid there may be some business left there to be taken care of. I think a rapid and complete drawdown of the troops all at once is a little bit much."

Other veterans like Dan Kroll agree with Van Calder but aren't as concerned.

"I'm glad they're coming home and sad we lost some lives there."

The troops will be withdrawn on August 31.