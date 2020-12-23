Local toy store prepares for toy shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Were you able to find that coveted must-have toy you were searching for this Christmas?

There is a toy shortage this year, according to CBS.

ABC & Toy Store says they stocked up on toys early because all the China factories shut down due to COVID-19.

Steve Nordhus, the store owner, tells KIMT News 3 they knew a shortage was coming, but they didn't know how drastic it would be.

CBS says there's still a backup from overseas manufacturers.

Since they were proactive and overbought toys early, Nordhus says it really paid off for them.

"This morning, I had a Grandma come in and she ordered a helicopter Lego and it's still lost out there. USPS lost the package. Well, we had that Lego, so we were able to make her Christmas and make her very happy," says Nordhus.

Nordhus says their online demand and curbside pick-up has been very popular this year.

The toy store says their hot items this year are puzzles, board games, and Legos.