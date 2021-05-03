Local toursim company seeing travel pick up for summer and beyond

ROCHESTER, Minn- As more people are hitting the road and flying, bookings are taking off for one Rochester tourism company. According to Ed-Venutres Inc, people are traveling domestically and going to places like Florida, Yellowstone National Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Northern Minnesota.

"People are anticipating being able to have that personal contact again," said Larsen. "There's a real demand out there. People are just waiting for the green light. Some are traveling already and others are cautious. They want to go out and explore places, getaway, and have that contact face to face."

Before the pandemic, travelers would use his company to travel outside the U.S. Larsen estimates 30 groups have used his company so far to plan vacations.

"We saw about five percent of what we should have seen in 2020. This year, we might see twenty-five or even thirty percent of what we saw in 2019."

The number is up from 2020 but not as high as 2019 when he saw nearly 100 travel groups. Ed-Venutres Inc is also seeing a great demand for next year.

"People are ready to put COVID behind, they're ready to put politics behind us," explained Larsen. "They are ready to get out."

Although more people are vacationing this year, Larsen doesn't expect tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 or later.