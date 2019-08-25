Local theatre raising money for immigrant families

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Many call it a crisis here in the United States. The Trump administration is getting tighter on people crossing the border to the United States. Community members in Rochester are looking at ways to help families with legal services, through film.

For $15 you can see a film that follows an adventure at the borderlines in Texas and Mexico.

Gray Duck Theater owner Andy Smith says watching families get seperated made him feel powerless.

He wants to use the power of film to show the impacts of a border wall through the movie "The River And The Wall." They're playing the film inside their theater. All the money goes towards the non profit Raicestexas.org, that promotes justice by providing low cost legal services for immigrants. A move smith feels called to do.

“Film is the greatest empathy machine in the world because they force you to be in someone else shoes and hour and a half two hours sometimes three hours and that changes your perspective when you see things from a different perspective,” he said.

The movie starts Friday and will have shows Saturday and Sunday.

If you can't get here to see the move you can still donate to the nonprofit. Click here.