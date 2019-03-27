Local teenager places 1st in 2019 Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin High School Senior Tyler Quitmeyer was one of three first place winners in the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest. His drawing of a cinnamon teal won best of show runner up.

Students draw a North American waterfowl of their choice with hopes of it ending up on a stamp.

"It's really cool especially being from Austin. There's obviously a lot of kids from the cities that win big state awards but it's from to be from down here in the south representing rural Minnesota," says Quitmeyer.

The best in shows from each state will be judged against each other. The winning drawing will be sold on a stamp nationally to fund wildlife education and habitat conservation.