Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local teenager places 1st in 2019 Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's contest helps fund wildlife education and habitat conservation.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin High School Senior Tyler Quitmeyer was one of three first place winners in the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp Contest. His drawing of a cinnamon teal won best of show runner up.

Students draw a North American waterfowl of their choice with hopes of it ending up on a stamp.

"It's really cool especially being from Austin. There's obviously a lot of kids from the cities that win big state awards but it's from to be from down here in the south representing rural Minnesota," says Quitmeyer.

The best in shows from each state will be judged against each other. The winning drawing will be sold on a stamp nationally to fund wildlife education and habitat conservation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warmest Day of the Year...So Far

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday & Friday

Image

'Movers for Moms' program gets underway

Image

Austin student ranks in Duck Stamp Contest

Image

Local brewery gets national recognition

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday and Friday

Image

KonMari Method could help you get organized and reduce stress

Image

Dredging to start in Rochester's Silver Lake

Image

Protesters support paid leave

Image

Turning to the KonMari Method to declutter your life

Community Events