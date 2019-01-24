ROCKFORD, Iowa- Natasha Ott is like many teenagers; she spends a good chunk of her time on her cellphone.

“There’s times that I have to plug it in twice in a day,” She said.

But earlier this week she started getting phone calls from a number she didn’t know.

“I was put on a line with a guy and he kept acting like he knew me,”Ott explained.

Giving her mom quiet the scare.

“I wan’t home at the time so It made me feel like I had to hurry home,” Kristin Ott said. “I took her phone right away just in case he called back.

Kristin didn’t wait for the person to call back. Instead, she called the number herself. It turned out to be another woman’s cell phone number. Ott explained that the lady on the other line called her cell phone provider about people using her number to harass others and was informed it is known as “caller ID spoofing.” According to the FCC that is where someone uses another number to try and get personal information.

“There’s actually nothing you can do about it,” said Ott who was informed by the woman on the other line. “They get random numbers from your phone and they change their number and you never actually know they are using it.”

And the calls didn’t stop.

“I got another call from an unknown number and I went to hang up and I heard his voice,” said Natasha. “I freaked me out because he was able to call me again from a different number this time.”

Now the Ott’s just want to let the public know about these types of situations and to talk to you kids about what to do.